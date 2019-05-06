Onlookers call 911 as Arkansas teens stage bloody prank depicting shooting; police say 3 pranksters charged

A prank involving a teenager covered in red food coloring to resemble being shot caused onlookers in central Arkansas to stop and call 911 this past weekend, leading to criminal charges for three teens.

The White Hall Police Department said officers and medical responders found three teens staging the prank Saturday evening along Gamble Road following reports of a shooting victim.

Police Chief Greg Shapiro said they called off an ambulance when authorities realized it had been a joke involving a teenager tied to an office chair and covered in red food coloring with a hole in his shirt simulating a bullet wound.

It raised alarms for onlookers and drivers who thought they had seen the gruesome aftermath of a violent crime. Some even tried to give medical aid to the faux bloodied boy, police said.

Witnesses said two other teens had been filming people’s responses before officers arrived, Shapiro said.

Authorities said the three minors - who are only identified as being teens - were charged with communicating a false alarm, a misdemeanor.

The boy covered in red dye ran away when police arrived and faces another charge for allegedly fleeing from police, Shapiro said.