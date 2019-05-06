Police chase ends in crash, LR arrest

A man was arrested late Saturday after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through Little Rock, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Devonte Blue, 26, of College Station, but he began to flee from them, according a police report that did not disclose where the attempted stop took place.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Police said a vehicle pursuit ensued for about 15 to 20 minutes before the suspect's vehicle crashed on Interstate 30 near Bond Street. During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle ran multiple red lights and stop signs, and reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph, police said.

Blue was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, contempt of court and reckless driving.

State Desk on 05/06/2019