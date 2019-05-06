Police: Man found fatally shot in car marks 12th homicide this year in Pine Bluff

A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to the area of 24th Avenue and Cedar Street around 4:20 p.m. in reference to reported gunshots, the release states.

Inside a car on 25th Street was Antonio Martin, a Pine Bluff resident who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, the release states.

A male passenger in the car was also shot. The passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

This is the 12th homicide so far this year in Pine Bluff, according to police.