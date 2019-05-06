RockHounds cash in on Naturals' mistakes

SPRINGDALE -- The Midland RockHounds gladly accepted some more gift runs from Northwest Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

Midland turned three unearned runs, all in the same inning, into a 5-3 win against the Naturals before 4,816 at Arvest Ballpark.

Midland (16-13) benefitted from four unearned runs to win, 7-2, on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Northwest Arkansas (11-18) had a 2-0 lead after scoring two runs in the second inning.

In the top of the fourth, Midland's Mikey White walked before Jonah Heim grounded sharply to first baseman Travis Jones, whose throw to second to attempt to start a double play sailed into left field. Northwest Arkansas starter Ofreidy Gomez struck out Greg Deichmann, walked Nate Mondou to load the bases and struck out Anthony Miller.

Edwin Diaz chopped a grounder to throw, and Emmanuel Rivera's throw pulled Jones off the bag at first which allowed White to score. Kevin Merrell followed with a high-chopping infield single to the right side that scored two runs for a 3-2 lead.

"Keep working, continue to work, we've got to keep working," Northwest Arkansas Manager Darryl Kennedy said. "We've got to get better, the bottom line. We're going to keep working and working and working and working until we get it fixed."

Gomez left after the fourth inning, throwing 79 pitches but 31 of those were in his final inning and 21 of those were after the strikeout of Deichmann that could have been the third out of the inning.

"We should have been out of that inning," Kennedy said. "That was the reason we had to cut his outing short because he threw too many pitches that inning. In affects everything, but we're in this thing together."

The Naturals tied the score when a hustling Gabriel Cancel scored all the way from first on a two-out single by Rivera in the eighth inning. Cancel was two strides from third when centerfielder Dairon Blanco fielded the single, and Kennedy waved him home the whole way. Cancel easily beat the cut-off throw from Merrell, the shortstop.

Midland broke the tie in the ninth on a two-run single by Chase Calabuig after the Rockhounds loaded the bases.

SHORT HOPS

• Northwest Arkansas leads the Texas League with 44 errors committed this season.

• The Naturals have committed errors in 23 of 29 games this season.

• Sunday's loss was the first in three home games during the day this season for the Naturals.

