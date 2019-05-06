Security uncertain for Preakness run

After Sunday’s controversy at the Kentucky Derby, it’s not clear whether Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, will compete in the Preakness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The next stop in the chase for the Triple Crown is the Preakness, though both Maximum Security and Country House remain noncommittal for the May 18 race following Maximum Security's disqualification from the Kentucky Derby.

Owner Gary West said Sunday he is unsure whether to enter Maximum Security in the Preakness as he ponders appealing the historic decision.

West also said he realizes the appeals process could extend well beyond the upcoming race at Pimlico in Baltimore. And with Kentucky racing stewards' ruling that Maximum Security interfered with other horses that led to his disqualification, there might not be a point to racing the colt in the Triple Crown series' middle jewel.

"When you're not going for the Triple Crown, sometimes it doesn't make sense to wheel the horse back in two weeks," West said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

"If there's going to be an appeal, it will almost certainly be before the Preakness, but appeals historically take some time to sort out. Win, lose or draw, we're not going to know the outcome of that until probably months, if not years, down the road."

Maximum Security was first to finish Saturday's muddy Derby before becoming the marquee race's first winner to be disqualified for interference. Stewards elevated runner-up Country House, a 65-1 long shot, to the winner's circle after determining that Maximum Security impeded his path and two others' exiting the final turn. Maximum Security was ultimately placed 17th of 19 horses after starting as the 9-2 second betting choice, ending his four-race winning streak.

Bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds.

Twinspires.com, Churchill Downs' online wagering service, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday's Derby.

The company said $6,212,046 was bet on the colt to win. Maximum Security also had $1,495,408 bet to place and $1,272,082 wagered to show, so the disqualification cost those bettors about $9 million.

After being moved up to first place, Country House paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60.

Twinspires.com said $520,907 was wagered on Country House to win.

Now racing moves to the Preakness and Pimlico. And the best story on the track may not materialize: a Maximum Security-Country House rematch.

Maximum Security's trainer, Jason Servis, did not appear at the barns Sunday morning. As the wire-to-wire leader in the Derby, his colt would likely be favored in the Preakness if he shows up.

Mark Casse, who trains War of Will, who ran seventh in the Derby, said he likely would run at Pimlico Race Course. "The Preakness is a big race," he said. "We want another shot to prove we haven't lost any faith in War of Will, and we want him to have another shot to prove to the world how good he is."

Shug McGaughey said he'll take Code of Honor back to New York before deciding on the Preakness, but he was pleased with the way his horse ran and came out of the race. Third-place finisher Tacitus is also trained by Mott, and he likely won't run again until the Belmont Stakes.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado said his 13th-place finisher Bodexpress will likely go on to Pimlico.

Five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert has won the Preakness seven times, including last year with Justify, but he didn't come to the barns Sunday morning, so it's unclear when his three Derby entrants will run again.

Two-time Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher said he would take about a week to decide what's next for his two Derby horses, Spinoff and Cutting Humor. But he's rarely taken his horses to the Preakness in previous years unless they won the Derby.

Alwaysmining, undefeated this year and a dominant winner of the April 20 Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park, is expected in the field. Anothertwistafate failed to earn enough qualifying points to make the Derby field, but many handicappers consider him the most talented of the fresh Preakness contenders.

Other fresh candidates include Sueno, who finished third in both the Louisiana Derby and Lexington Stakes, and Signalman, who finished third in the Blue Grass Stakes. Oaklawn Invitational winner Laughing Fox, trained by Steve Asmussen, is also a possibility, as are Pat Day Mile winner Mr. Money and Lexington Stakes winner Owendale.

Country House trainer Bill Mott said the colt was in good shape after the Derby but remained noncommittal about the 1 1/8-mile Preakness, which is shorter than the Derby. It would mark his fourth race in eight weeks if he runs. Country House ran third in the Arkansas Derby on April 13 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

"It may compromise his chances a bit and it's not a normal situation to run so often," Mott said. "But the Triple Crown is not a normal situation."

Photo by AP/CHARLIE RIEDEL

War of Will, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby, is likely to run in the Preakness, according to his trainer Mark Casse.

