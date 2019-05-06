GOLF

Arkansas wins Governors Cup

Team Arkansas won 8 of the first 13 singles matches Sunday to clinch victory over a hard-charging Team Mississippi to win the 14th annual Governors Cup 16 1/2-13 1/2 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Arkansas went into singles play with a 7-3 lead after Saturday’s four-ball matches and increased its lead to 15-8 with Nick Crisco’s 1-up victory over Hal Lusk clinching the Cup more than midway through Sunday’s matches.

Picking up full singles points for Arkansas along with Crisco were Bobby Baker, John Tetens, Scott Smith, Gordy McKeown, Bev Hargraves and Brent Winston. Luke Cornett, Beau Glover, Greg Connell, Ronnie Johnson and Mark Dolven scored a half point apiece for tying their matches.

Foursome matches were cancelled Saturday morning because of the rain. In four-ball matches, Arkansas got victories from the teams of Tetens and Baker; Tracy Harris and Smith; McKeown and Hargraves; Stan Lee and Johnson; Winston and Adam Mote; Drew Laning and Dolven; and Cornett and Crisco.

The victory was a repeat for Arkansas which defeated Mississippi at Beau Pre’ Golf Club in Natchez, Miss., in 2018.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps Auburn

Ashley Diaz hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added an RBI double in the sixth to help lead No. 20 Arkansas (38-17, 12-12 SEC) to a 5-2 victory and a sweep over No. 23 Auburn (35-18, 10-14) on Sunday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Danielle Gibson added a solo home run in the fifth inning. Autumn Storms (20-6) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings, while Mary Haff pitched a scoreless seventh to get her first save of the season.

Arkansas Tech wins GAC title

Arkansas Tech University (44-13) scored three times in the fifth inning to break open a 2-1 game and defeat Southeastern Oklahoma State (29-28) 5-1 for the Great American Conference championship in Bentonville.

Megan Goodnight doubled down the left-field line to score Gaby Vasquez in the fifth to make it 3-1. Sarah Coronado tripled to right-center field to score Ashton Sangster and Ashley Meader to set the final margin.

Bailey Shaffer (13-4) allowed 1 run on 3 hits in 4 innings of relief of Goodnight to get the victory.

BASEBALL

Harding knocks off SAU

Harding University (32-20) scored four runs in the fifth inning to break open a 3-3 tie and beat Southern Arkansas University (29-20) 8-6 at the Great American Conference tournament in Enid, Okla.

Connor Kelly reached on an throwing error by SAU third baseman Cooper King which allowed Luke Van Dover to score to make it 4-3. Ben Brauss put down a sacrifice bunt which allowed Kelly to score for a 5-3 lead. Brendan Perrett singled to left to score Ben Bailey to make it 6-3 before Nolan Ferig singled to center to score Jack Thomas for a 7-3 advantage.

Logan McCall (3-4) allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits in 5 1/3

innings to get the victory. Remy Bilodeau (1-2) allowed 4 earned runs on 8 hits in 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services