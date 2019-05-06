Surprise threat from Trump to raise tariffs sinks stocks

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell in morning trading Monday, following a sell-off in Europe and Asia, after President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Investors have been expecting the U.S. and China to resolve their damaging trade dispute, with the two sides set to meet this week in Washington. Hopes for an accord have contributed to the big run-up in stock prices in the U.S. and China so far this year.

The latest threat shifted stocks into reverse Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set records last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195 points, or 0.7%, as of 11:22 a.m. It was down as much as 471 in the first few minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 index dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq slid 0.9%.

Trump on Sunday threatened to raise tariffs on imports from China to 25% from 10% after complaining that trade talks were moving too slowly. He also threatened to impose tariffs on another $325 billion in imports from China, covering everything the country ships annually to the United States.

Tariffs currently in place have already raised costs on goods for companies and consumers.

U.S. companies with heavy business interests in China are getting hit the hardest, particularly technology and industrial companies. Banks also fell sharply.

