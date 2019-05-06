University of Arkansas seeks judge's ruling in former student's Title IX suit

FAYETTEVILLE — A motion for summary judgment was filed under seal Friday by attorneys for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in response to a lawsuit filed by a former student alleging “deliberate indifference” when she reported being raped by another student.

The motion, filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, seeks a judge’s ruling ahead of a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 23.

The former student’s lawsuit states that UA violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools receiving federal funding. Under Title IX, schools must promptly and effectively address sexual harassment and sexual violence.

In October 2014, the woman suing UA was a 19-year-old student who told police and school officials she had been raped in her dorm room.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.