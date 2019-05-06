MOTOR SPORTS

Dover race reset

The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway which was scheduled for Sunday was postponed by rain and will be run today. Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 11:01 a.m. Central.

Dover hasn’t held a Monday race since 2007. Elliott topped the speed chart on a blistering qualifying session Friday and set a track record when he hit 165.960 mph. Elliott and William Byron made it a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott, 23, became the youngest pole winner at Dover. Jimmie Johnson holds the Dover record with 11 wins and he topped the final practice Saturday with a fast lap of 161.863 mph in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is mired in the longest losing streak of his career dating to his June 4, 2017, victory at Dover.

GOLF

McCarron takes Insperity

Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks. McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199 and match Fred Couples (2010) for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008. Parel shot a 66. Both players parred the par-4 18th, with Parel forced to scramble after driving well left off a cart path and nearly into a garbage basket. McCarron took a three-stroke lead into the final round, overcoming a stiff

neck to shoot 67-65 in a 341/2-hole Saturday after most of the play Friday was wiped out because of lightning and heavy rain.

Shelton wins playoff

Robby Shelton won the Web. com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open in Nashville, Tenn., for his first Web.com Tour victory, beating Scottie Scheffler with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Shelton, the 23-year-old former Alabama player, also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 1-under 71 to match Scheffler at 15-under 273 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. He bogeyed the first holes after taking a three-stroke lead into the final round. Scheffler shot 64. Henrik Norlander was a stroke back after a 69.

Korhonen wins Open

Mikko Korhonen of Finland overcame a three-shot deficit with a 6-under 66 and beat Benjamin Hebert in a playoff with an 8-foot birdie putt in the European Tour’s Volvo China Open at Shenzhen, China. The victory moves Korhonen into the top 100 in the world and is likely to earn another trip to the PGA Championship in New York. Two shots behind at the turn, Korhonen birdied two consecutive holes to catch Hebert, and Hebert had to birdie the last at Genzon Golf Club for a 69 to force the playoff. They finished at 20-under 268. Jorge Campillo of Spain, coming off a victory last week in Morocco, shot a 67 and missed the playoff by one shot. China’s Kuang Yang closed with a 73 to tie for 55th. He was the second-youngest player (14 years, 6 months, 12 days) to make the cut in in a European Tour event. The record belongs to Guan Tianglang, who was a month younger when he made the cut in the 2013 Masters.

TENNIS

Osaka wins opener

Naomi Osaka won her open-

ing match at the Madrid Open, Caroline Wozniacki withdrew due to injury and Garbine Muguruza was upset by Petra Martic in straight sets on Sunday. Top-ranked Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, hit 43 winners, including eight aces, on the outdoor red clay to beat 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 7-6 (6). Osaka will face Sara Sorribes in the second round after she got past fellow Spanish wild card Lara Arruabarrena. A lower back injury forced Wozniacki to retire from her match with Alizé Cornet when she was losing 3-0 in the first set. Martic ousted two-time grand slam winner Muguruza 7-5, 7-6 (2), a week after the Croat won her first career title in Istanbul. Martic will next face fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber, who broke Lesia Tsurenko six times to earn a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Third-seeded Simona Halep, who has won twice in Madrid, brushed off Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan 6-0, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had to fight back from a set down to fend off 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka also advanced, while Madison Keys lost to Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

Tsitsipas victorious

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final of the Estoril Open at Estoril, Portugal, to claim his first clay-court title on Sunday. Tsitsipas’ two other titles were on hard courts at Marseille in February and Stockholm last year. “This title means a lot to me. It’s on clay, it’s one of my preferred surfaces,” the 20-year-old Tsitsipas said. “Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful.” Tsitsipas broke his Uruguayan opponent twice and only gave up one service match on his way to victory.

OLYMPICS

AIBA legal action?

Under pressure from an IOC inquiry into its integrity, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has been weighing legal action and formal complaints against Olympic officials. AIBA leadership has called a meeting in Lausanne on May 15 — one week before the International Olympic Committee executive board also meets in the city to decide if the boxing body should be excluded from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournaments. In an April 29 letter to colleagues, AIBA interim president Mohamed Moustahsane proposes a vote on preparing a legal challenge “should the IOC decision ... not be favorable.” Moustahsane also suggests, in the letter seen by The Associated Press, complaints could be filed against “some IOC members” to the Olympic body’s ethics commission. The agenda items were later withdrawn in a follow-up email sent by the stand-in president. Moustahsane, a doctor from Morocco, took over in March when elected president Gafur Rakhimov of Uzbekistan stepped aside from his duties. Rakhimov’s status on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list with suspected links to organized crime and international heroin trafficking is central to the IOC’s concerns about AIBA’s right to run Olympic boxing. He denies the allegations that he says are politically motivated. The IOC board set up a three-member panel in November to investigate AIBA’s governance, finances and integrity, with doubts about some judging decisions at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Moustahsane dismissed a suggestion in an interview with The Associated Press last month that AIBA could appeal against the IOC at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying: “This is not one of our values.”