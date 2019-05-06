OPPORTUNITIES: DC Wonder Woman 5K/10K is also for Wonder Guys and Wonder Kids

Geneva Lamm (right) and Gina Pharis (left), dressed as Wonder Woman, run away after "stopping" a trolley on President Clinton Avenue on April 10 while promoting May 11th's DC Wonder Woman Run Series. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE)

A video featuring Lynda Carter, the actress who played Wonder Woman on the 1970s TV series, will sound the command that sets about 2,000 costumed men, women and children racing at 8 a.m. Saturday as the DC Wonder Woman 5K and 10K whirl into Arkansas.

As many as 2,000 red-caped and wrist-banded superhero people will swarm off the two events' shared starting line. Both courses begin at the Clinton Presidential Library, 1200 President Clinton Ave. in downtown Little Rock.

Racers in the 3.1-mile 5K and those doing 6.2 miles will pass Heifer International before splitting away from each other. The 10K course will take them around the north end of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and back toward downtown, heading past historic MacArthur Park before turning toward the finish on President Clinton Avenue.

The 5K course heads directly toward MacArthur Park before returning to the finish line. The 5K has a 1 1/2-hour time limit; the 10K has a 2 1/2-hour limit.

Race maps are online at DCWonderWomanRun.com.

Registration costs $59 for the 5K, $79 for the 10K; children 12 and younger can run the 5K for $25 and receive a super cape in their clothing kit. Kit options are on the website. The fee also includes a finisher's medal, souvenir race bib, chip timing, a post-race party and a free race photo and video.

Packet pickup will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Clinton Presidential Center.

Pets are not allowed on the course; baby strollers are discouraged and will be asked to line up at the rear of the pack.

The DC Wonder Woman Run Series is a national racing series with 10 events in 2019 produced by SON Events in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC. The Little Rock Marathon is administering the Little Rock races.

Style on 05/06/2019