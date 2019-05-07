1 killed, 2 injured in southern Arkansas highway wreck, police say

A 71-year-old driver was killed after pulling a pickup into the path of a van along a highway in southern Arkansas, according to a State Police report released Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday along U.S. 278 near Wilmar.

Police said Kenneth Reaves of Warren failed to yield when he turned left onto the highway from Drew County Road 13, and a Dodge Caravan then struck his truck on the driver’s side.

Reaves suffered fatal injuries.

The report said a 48-year-old driver of the van and his 46-year-old passenger went to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

Police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the collision.

Preliminary figures show at least 145 people have died in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year.