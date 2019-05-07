2 teens killed after vehicle veers off Arkansas road, hits construction equipment

Two teens were killed after their vehicle veered off a Northwest Arkansas road late Monday and struck construction equipment, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Christopher Gutierrez, 18, of Fayetteville was driving a 2007 Infiniti shortly after 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a construction area along North Old Wire Road in Fayetteville.

Authorities said the Infiniti struck a John Deere front-loader parked near the road.

Gutierrez and his passenger, 19-year-old Atalaya Thompson of Fayetteville, suffered fatal injuries.

Police said didn’t say what may have caused Gutierrez’s vehicle to leave the road. Local police noted no other injuries.

A report of the crash indicated clear weather and dry roads at the time.