2 teens killed after vehicle veers off Arkansas road, hits construction equipment

Two teens were killed after their vehicle veered off a Northwest Arkansas road late Monday and struck construction equipment, authorities said.
The Arkansas State Police said Christopher Gutierrez, 18, of Fayetteville was driving a 2007 Infiniti shortly after 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a construction area along North Old Wire Road in Fayetteville.
Authorities said the Infiniti struck a John Deere front-loader parked near the road.
Gutierrez and his passenger, 19-year-old Atalaya Thompson of Fayetteville, suffered fatal injuries.
Police said didn’t say what may have caused Gutierrez’s vehicle to leave the road. Local police noted no other injuries.
A report of the crash indicated clear weather and dry roads at the time.
