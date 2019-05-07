Arkansas fourth at Cle Elum

Seniors Maria Fassi and Kaylee Benton finished strong to lead the No. 8 University of Arkansas women's golf team into fourth place after one round of the NCAA Cle Elum Regional on Monday.

The Razorbacks shot 1-under par on the 6,306-yard layout at Tumble Creek Club about 90 miles east of Seattle. No. 1 Southern California leads the regional at 7 under, followed by No. 16 Northwestern at 4 under and No. 19 Washington at 3 under.

San Jose State and Central Florida are tied for fifth place, two strokes behind the Razorbacks, at 1 over, followed by Oregon State (5 over), Ohio State (5 over) and Old Dominion (5 over) in the 18-team field.

The top six teams from each of four 54-hole regionals will make up the 24-team field for the NCAA Championships at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville starting on May 16.

No. 9 South Carolina, playing with USC and the Razorbacks, struggled to a 10 over and sits alone in 12th place.

Fassi, the reigning SEC medalist, birdied three of her last four holes to reach 3-under 69 and a tie for fifth place. She was just off the lead at 3 under through eight holes before a double bogey on 9. She fell back to even par on 12, but birdied 15, 16 and 18.

Benton closed the round with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18, and had a consistent round with four birdies and two bogeys en route to a 2-under 70 to tie for eighth.

Central Florida's Ana Laura Collado fired a 6-under 66 to lead Oregon's Kathleen Scavo by one shot.

Arkansas freshman Ximena Gonzalez shot a 1-over 73, featuring four birdies and a double bogey on the back nine, to tie for 26th. Freshman Brooke Matthews opened the round with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 and was still under par through 15 holes, but finished with two bogeys and a double bogey to card a 3-over 75.

Senior Dylan Kim had the Razorbacks' non-counting score with an 80 that included two double bogeys and one birdie on No. 18.

Photo by AP

Maria Fassi

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Kaylee Benton

Sports on 05/07/2019