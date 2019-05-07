Arkansas freshman basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas freshman forward Ibby Ali has entered the NCAA transfer portal, WholeHogSports confirmed Tuesday.

Ali, who initially signed with Baylor in April 2018, but received a release from his national letter of intent, signed with Arkansas on May 14, 2018. Ali redshirted during the 2018-19 season.

"Nothing in life is permanent," Ali posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. "Think about it. NOTHING."

A native of Nigeria, Ali attended Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock his first two years of high school and spent his junior year at Little Rock Catholic. He averaged four points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the floor as a senior at Maumelle High School in 2017.

Ali is the second Arkansas player to explore transfer options since Mike Anderson's firing on March 26 and first since Eric Musselman was hired April 7. Freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson entered the transfer portal March 28 and later signed with Tulsa.