Black bear spotted in central Arkansas community hit by vehicle; no cause for alarm, police say

A black bear spotted in a central Arkansas community was struck by a vehicle but did not appear to be seriously injured, authorities said.

The bear was first seen in Hot Springs Village late last week near Alicante Road and DeSoto Boulevard and appeared to be moving east toward Minorca Road, according to a Facebook post by the community’s police department.

Authorities said the bear appears to have escaped serious harm after a driver struck the animal on Friday near DeSoto Boulevard, though it appeared to be limping when it was spotted on Monday.

Police said bear sightings are not unusual in Hot Springs Village and that there is “no reason for alarm.”

“The guy that hit it with a car said it was a monster, but everyone else said it was a pretty small bear,” Lt. Gary Vaughan, a spokesman for the department, said.

However, residents should still exercise caution while outside, authorities said. If the bear becomes a “problem,” police will ask the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to relocate the animal, authorities said.