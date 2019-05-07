Best horse left out of the winner's circle

After watching countless replays of the now infamous 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, it seems the Churchill Downs race stewards really believe they did the right thing by denying Maximum Security the winner's circle.

He was clearly the best horse in the race.

He led every almost step of the way.

There is no way it can be recalled how many horses looked like a winner at the head of the stretch only to hit the wall with one or two hundred yards to go.

Maximum Security was never backing up and was pulling away from the field at the finish line.

However, he did veer out and interfere with War of Will, who got in the way of Long Range Toddy. It appeared that jockey Flavien Prat yanked his mount, Country House, to the right, straightened him and set out on course for the target, the finish line.

Country House put up a good rally, got within a head and then fell back to second by almost 2 lengths.

Prat and jockey Jon Court, who rode Long Range Toddy, filed an objection against Luis Saez, Maximum Security's jockey.

For 22 minutes, Churchill Downs officials reviewed five angles of the race.

In one, it appears Saez lost control and swept four wide, and that angle was studied the most. It was finally realized the camera angle made it look twice as bad as it really was.

Maximum Security, who was on the lead, swung out about 2 lengths which is as common in horse racing as horseshoes.

There is absolutely no indication that Saez saw War of Will jockey Tyler Gaffalione made a move to the lane where Maximum Security landed after apparently jumping a mud puddle.

Not even Country House trainer Bill Mott blamed Saez, saying the horse was green.

The Kentucky Derby was just Maximum Security's fifth race. He won the first four by almost 40 lengths.

As everyone knows, Maximum Security was disqualified and placed 17th, which led to the conclusion. If not for the brilliant riding of Gaffalione, who did an incredible job of getting his horse out of the jam, it would have been a massive accident.

Obviously, horse racing didn't need that with all of those horses dying at Santa Anita.

There was never going to be a 16-horse pile-up. Those jockeys are too skilled and careful, especially in the mud, to have let that happen.

They are not mindless robots.

Gaffalione did not file an objection, nor was he ever interviewed by the stewards, who did talk to several jockeys on the phone about the action that led to the claims of foul.

No horse has ever been disqualified after winning the Derby. Dancer's Image was removed days later after failing a drug test.

So the history-making stewards had one of two choices.

Take down the best horse or leave him up.

They obviously thought about it a long time, and decided to do what they thought was best: Disqualify a horse for almost causing an accident.

As it was, no one was hurt. Maximum Security may have thrown War of Will off pace, who threw off Long Range Toddy, and obviously neither hit the board.

Maybe the best horse on the track in that race didn't deserve to win because he jumped a puddle and landed two wide.

The call could have gone either way because there is interference and veering out on the final turn in more races than imaginable.

If the stewards had left the best horse in the winner's circle there would have been some grumbling, but they took him down and created the most controversial Kentucky Derby in the 145-year history.

