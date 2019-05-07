Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Sheriff: School shooting outside Denver injures at least 8
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Capitol View host accepts job in DC; will host 3 more episodes in Little Rock before move

by Clara Turnage | Today at 6:15 p.m. | Updated May 7, 2019 at 6:38 p.m. 0comments

The host of Capitol View, a Sunday morning talk show about Arkansas politics, announced Tuesday she’d taken a job in Washington, D.C.

Jessie Turnure said on Twitter that she would be joining NexStar Media Group in Washington.

Turnure said in a tweet Tuesday that she would be hosting three more Capitol View episodes before she makes the move.

NexStar Media Group, one of the largest local television operators in the country, is headquartered in Irving, Texas, but has several dozen stations across the nation and operates multiple network affiliates such as ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW.

Contacted Tuesday, Turnure said she would continue to cover issues that impact Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tenneseee. Being able to maintain her focus on the mid-South, Turnure said, was a “big selling point for me.”

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine to cover politics from the nation's capital," Turnure said. "'I'm excited to see what's next."

Capitol View, which began in 2013, is a weekly political talkshow on KARK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT