Capitol View host accepts job in DC; will host 3 more episodes in Little Rock before move

The host of Capitol View, a Sunday morning talk show about Arkansas politics, announced Tuesday she’d taken a job in Washington, D.C.

Jessie Turnure said on Twitter that she would be joining NexStar Media Group in Washington.

Turnure said in a tweet Tuesday that she would be hosting three more Capitol View episodes before she makes the move.

NexStar Media Group, one of the largest local television operators in the country, is headquartered in Irving, Texas, but has several dozen stations across the nation and operates multiple network affiliates such as ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW.

Contacted Tuesday, Turnure said she would continue to cover issues that impact Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tenneseee. Being able to maintain her focus on the mid-South, Turnure said, was a “big selling point for me.”

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine to cover politics from the nation's capital," Turnure said. "'I'm excited to see what's next."

Capitol View, which began in 2013, is a weekly political talkshow on KARK.