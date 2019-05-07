Deceased man was lone suspect in 3 killings, prosecutor says

A review of Fort Smith Police Department investigative files show that a deceased Sebastian County inmate was the sole suspect in three homicides that occurred last year.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said in a news release Monday that forensic and direct evidence showed Lewis Coleman Shores, 19, was the only suspect in the deaths of Jimmy Grubb, 81, and Norma Grubb, 79, whose bodies were found at their home in Fort Smith.

Authorities also believe that Shores killed his mother, Angela, 43, whose body was found in an apartment in Fort Smith.

Shores died Nov. 29 while in custody at the Sebastian County jail. Police said they believe that Shores tied a plastic trash bag over his head as he lay in his bunk.

He was never charged in the deaths of Jimmy and Norma Grubb or his mother.

"The office of the Prosecuting Attorney had been working with the Fort Smith Police Department in the ongoing investigation of these three homicides, and we jointly decided to continue that investigation even after the death of Lewis Coleman Shores, primarily because the lines of inquiry may lead away from the initial suspect to another suspect," Shue said in the news release Monday.

The bodies of Norma and Jimmy Grubb were found Sept. 4 at their residence at 7712 Hermitage Drive. Angela Shores' body was discovered six days later in a burned-down apartment at 8201 Highway 271.

Lewis Shores was arrested Sept. 6 in Booneville after a manhunt that involved several agencies. He became a suspect Sept. 5 after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident outside Booneville.

Witnesses said a man driving a pickup involved in the accident fled the scene carrying a red suitcase.

Checking the license tag of the pickup, officers learned that it belonged to Jimmy Grubb. An officer was sent to the Grubbs' residence and found the couple dead.

On Sept. 5, officers searching for Lewis Shores went to what remained of an apartment in south Fort Smith where Angela Shores and her son had lived before being evicted in August. Firefighters had extinguished a fire at the apartment the day before, and police said they were unable to locate Angela Shores while there.

On Sept. 10, a decomposing body was found under debris in the apartment. The body was later identified as that of Angela Shores.

Shue said in the news release that forensic evidence showed Lewis Shores' fingerprints were found inside Grubb's home and vehicle, and the victims' DNA were on various items -- including a hammer -- found inside the truck that was stolen from the couple's residence.

The contents of Jimmy Grubb's wallet were found at a residence in Booneville along with a suitcase that held two knives, on which authorities found Angela Shores' DNA.

An inmate in the Sebastian County jail, a cellmate of Shores', told police that the 19-year-old suspect described how he committed the killings.

According to the inmate, Shores said he had grabbed a long steak knife and stabbed his mother in the throat, put a bag over her head, and then cut her multiple times while waiting for her die, according to an affidavit.

Shores also told his cellmate that he went to the Grubbs' house and asked for glass of water before striking the couple on their heads with a hammer, according to the affidavit.

"He said, 'the couple wasn't dying, just laying there twitching' when he 'went to the refrigerator and got a jar of pickles out' and would 'take a bite of it and throw it at their head,'" Shue said in the news release.

Autopsies revealed that Jimmy and Norma Grubb both died from blunt-force trauma to the head and brain, Shue said, noting that both bodies had pickles thrown at them.

"Neither the cause of death nor the peculiar presence of pickles were known by anyone other than law enforcement," Shue said.

He also noted that Angela Shores died of multiple sharp-force injuries.

Shue said that because a dead person cannot be prosecuted, a charging decision against Lewis Shores will not be made.

Shue said he felt the victims' families and Sebastian County residents deserved to know that the killings have not gone unsolved.

