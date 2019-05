Former University of Arkansas walk-on linebacker Cooper Lucas was arrested over the weekend by Fayetteville police and charged with public intoxication, being a minor in possession of alcohol and fleeing.

Lucas, a redshirt freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, who did not play last season, posted $900 bond on Saturday and faces a hearing in district court on June 24.

A UA athletic department official said Lucas had been cut from the roster a few weeks ago.