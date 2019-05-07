Sections
Judge again denies appeal of federal death row inmate convicted of killing Arkansas couple, 8-year-old girl

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:54 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Danny Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for the 1996 murders of an Arkansas family in Russellville. - Photo by Dan Pierce /The Courier via AP, File

A federal judge in Little Rock has again denied an Oklahoma man's request for a new trial following his 1999 federal murder conviction and death sentence in Arkansas.

The request by Danny Lee to overturn his conviction in the deaths of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter, and stealing guns and cash in a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest was rejected Tuesday.

Judge Leon Holmes wrote that Lee "provided no convincing argument" to overturn his previous ruling, which says he doesn't have jurisdiction while noting that evidence presented by attorneys "is reasonably likely" to have led to a different sentence.

Tuesday's ruling also says Lee still must have federal appeals court authorization to appeal because of his previous appeals.

  • abb
    May 7, 2019 at 1:35 p.m.

    Killed an 8 year old since he didn't want to have any witnesses. Time to put this cretin neck deep next to a fire ant mound. Death the old Apache way.

  • GeneralMac
    May 7, 2019 at 2:14 p.m.

    1999 Federal murder conviction and death sentence in Arkansas

    1999 is 20 years ago.

    Time to get rid of the death penalty and replace it with life in prison/no parole

    If 20 years later the penalty isn't carried out.......??????????
