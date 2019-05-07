Little Rock shooting victim dies; brother to face murder charge, police say

A 69-year-old man who was critically injured after his brother allegedly shot him following an apparent argument over money died Monday night in Little Rock, authorities said.

Authorities said that Lavernal Williams was initially in critical condition after the Sunday evening shooting in the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue. A family member said he died Monday around 6:30 p.m. while being treated at the hospital.

A police report said the men’s sister tried to break up the fight before George David Williams, 60, allegedly fired a handgun, striking his brother in the head.

Police arrested George Williams, who was initially charged with first-degree domestic battery.

A Little Rock police spokesman said Tuesday that authorities plan to pursue second-degree murder charge against George Williams.

George Williams told police Sunday night that he had shot his brother by mistake. “I did it, I accidentally shot him,” he said, according to the report.

George Williams remained at the Pulaski County jail Tuesday with no bond set. Records didn't list an attorney representing the 60-year-old to comment on his behalf.

The shooting was one of at least 16 homicides in Little Rock so far this year.