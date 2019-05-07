Man gets 36 years in child-porn case

BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Gary Gambill, 71, pleaded guilty Monday to 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He was charged with 20 counts, but 10 were dropped under a plea agreement.

Gambill was arrested May 24, 2018. His arrest came after the FBI River Valley Child Exploitation Task Force was contacted by an FBI officer in another office who said a Virginia man admitted to trading child pornography online, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities seized the Virginia man's computers and other electronic devices, according to court documents. A forensic analysis revealed conversations between the Virginia man and another person identified as Gambill, according to the affidavit. Police reported finding child pornography on Gambill's computer and storage devices.

Gambill admitted to viewing child pornography since 2011, the affidavit states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 36 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender. Gambill must pay $1,420 in court-associated costs.

