Police Beat

Man shot, brother held after squabble

A 69-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the head Sunday evening after an apparent argument over money with his brother at a Little Rock home, authorities said.

Little Rock police arrested George David Williams, 60, of Little Rock.

He is accused of shooting his brother just after 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue.

According to a police report, Williams had gotten into a fight with the victim over money.

The report said another sibling tried to break up the fight before Williams fired a handgun, striking his brother in the head.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time of the report, and medical crews took him to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

When officers who responded to the home asked who shot him, Williams reportedly said, "I did it, I accidentally shot him," according to the police report.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Williams was charged Monday with first-degree domestic battery, a felony carrying up to a 20-year prison term.

Williams remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday morning with bond not yet set. Records didn't list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A court date is set for later this month.

Metro on 05/07/2019