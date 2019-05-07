Mayor proposes budget cuts, layoffs

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday proposed a budget amendment that includes significant cuts in the Parks and Recreation Department, including cutting staff and shutting down two city golf courses.

Of two options for amending the budget offered to the city Board of Directors at their meeting Tuesday night, Scott and finance director Sara Lenehan said they recommended one that decreases city expenditures by about $5.3 million. The other proposed steeper cuts, decreasing expenditures by nearly $7.4 million.

The recommended budget proposes cutting 26 positions from the Parks and Recreation Department, 17 of which are filled. It also recommends repurposing two of the city’s golf courses, though documents did not specify which, and decreasing contributions to agencies including the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Museum of Discovery.

The board will continue its discussion on the proposed amendment when it meets next Tuesday at 4 p.m. and decide how to move forward.