NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are being caught in shallow and deep water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are biting 12 to 15 feet one day and shallower on other days. Minnows or jigs are working.

Try plastic worms or jig and pigs for black bass. Zoom Flukes and top-water lures may also work. A Whopper Plopper is a popular top-water lure.

Walleye are occasionally caught while bass fishing with deep lures.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said the best way to catch crappie is with a spider rig. Fish nine to 12 feet deep with minnows. Catfish are biting liver or hot dog chunks soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid.

The white bass spawning run is winding down, but white bass are still biting.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait or worms. The top lures are small spoons, small jigs or countdown Rapalas.

For fly fishing, try nymphs or midges in low water. Use streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are biting well on glow worms or goldfish. Crappie are biting minnows.

Fish for black bass along the dam or other rocky areas with spinner baits, jerk baits or soft-plastic crawfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said high water last week delayed fishing, but the lake should be in good shape this week.

Try for crappie with jigs or minnows. Use spinner baits or square-billed crank baits for black bass. Catfish are biting all types of catfish bait.

Albert Lehman of Fayetteville, the "Catfish King" of Lake Sequoyah, died April 30, said his long-time friend, Mike McBride of Winslow. He was 88. Lehman was known for his skill at catching big flathead catfish, with several weighing 50 to 60 pounds.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are spawning at lakes Windsor and Loch Lomond. Try white Zoom Flukes or floating plastic worms. Bluegill are biting crickets at all Bella Vista lakes.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or any soft-plastic lure rigged any way. Try shallow or medium-diving crank baits in shad colors.

Crystal Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms rigged Texas style.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said crappie are biting at Lake Eucha on minnows six to eight feet deep.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Grand Lake with jigs or minnows eight to 15 feet deep. Fish around brush, structures and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass fishing is good. "Dang near everything in the tackle box is working," said guide Eric Prey.

Top-water lures are working. Some days a walking bait such as a Zara Spook is best. Other days a popping lure is best. Swim baits are working well.

Ned rigs and shaky-head plastic worms are effective. The best places to fish are flat gravel banks with some rock mixed in.

