In this photo made with a tilt shift lens, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TELEVISON

XFL secures deals

The XFL, the professional football league that Vince McMahon is launching next year, has secured multiyear television deals with Fox Corp.'s Fox Sports and Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN that will see more than half of the games in its inaugural season air on broadcast TV. In addition to weekly games on the Fox broadcast network and Disney-owned ABC, XFL games will be televised on the cable channels ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. With the exception of two Thursday games, weekends will consist of two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. Terms of the deal weren't announced. The Sports Business Journal reported that the networks are not paying a rights free, but are picking up all production costs, which generally amount to $400,000 a game. The XFL is McMahon's second attempt at pro football. The original XFL, backed by his World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and NBC, folded in 2001 after just one season. McMahon, the flamboyant chairman and founder of WWE, is funding the league personally. It will launch with eight franchises, in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa, Fla., and Washington. The inaugural season will kick off on Feb. 8, on ABC, one week after the Super Bowl. The championship will be April 26.

Derby ratings high

Saturday's Kentucky Derby averaged 16.5 million viewers on NBC, which is tied for the most-watched Derby on the network since it started televising it in 2001. NBC Sports and the Nielsen company report that is a 10% increase over last year, when Justify's win en route to an eventual Triple Crown averaged 15 million. The 2010 and 2017 races also averaged 16.5 million. The Derby has averaged at least 15 million for seven consecutive years, which is the longest streak since records were kept beginning in 1989. Saturday's broadcast averaged 18 million during the race and peaked at 18.5 million for post-race coverage, when first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified for interference and Country House was named the winner. The Derby also benefited Saturday night's NHL playoff game between Columbus and Boston. The game averaged 4.618 million viewers, making it the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final NHL game dating to 1993. The deciding game of the 2015 Western Conference final between Chicago and Anaheim averaged 4.636 million.

GOLF

Trump awards Woods

President Donald Trump's presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods during a White House ceremony Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Texas Tech extends Hocutt

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has gotten a contract extension into late 2027 that includes annual raises. The two-year extension announced Monday for Hocutt, who has been Texas Tech's AD since 2011, goes until Aug. 31, 2027. It includes an increase in compensation to $1.5 million on Sept. 1, with 3 percent increases each year after that. Hocutt's new contract came a week after AP national men's basketball coach of the year Chris Beard got a new deal through the 2024-25 season. The Red Raiders last month played in their first national championship game.

ACC Network on schedule

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford said "everything is on schedule" for the August launch of the league's TV channel. Speaking Monday at a regional Associated Press Sports Editors meeting, Swofford said a focus now is getting more distribution deals for TV providers to carry the ACC Network. He said the channel has "hit every mark" so far in securing those deals because the league is partnered with Disney-owned ESPN, with Swofford saying: "Mickey Mouse carries a lot of weight." The league hopes the channel's launch helps it close a financial gap with its power-conference peers, which has only grown in recent years.

BASKETBALL

Texas guard to S. Carolina

Former Texas guard Destiny Littleton is transferring to South Carolina. Littleton is a 5-foot-9 guard who came to the Longhorns as a McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit. She announced her latest college choice Monday on Twitter, posing in a South Carolina uniform alongside Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley. Littleton, of La Jolla, Calif., started 12 of 33 games last season, averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. Littleton will sit out next season before having two years of eligibility left.

TENNIS

Kvitova advances

Defending champion Petra Kvitova defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Monday. The second-seeded Czech outlasted Mladenovic by winning the last three points in the tiebreaker to close out the match in nearly two hours. Kvitova, seeking her fourth Madrid Open title, was in control until losing her serve midway through the second set, letting the French qualifier back into the match. Mladenovic was the runner-up in Madrid in 2017.

FOOTBALL

Oklahoma-Georgia series set

Perennial football powers Oklahoma and Georgia have agreed to play in 2023 and 2031. The programs have played just once -- Georgia won a 54-48 overtime thriller in the College Football Playoff after the 2017 season. Oklahoma will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023, the same year of the 100-year anniversary of the opening of Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium. Georgia will host on Sept. 13, 2031.

Rams re-sign LB Hager

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year deal. The NFC champions announced the deal Monday. Hager has contributed steadily on special teams since he joined the Rams as a seventh-round draft pick in 2015. He has played in every game over the past four seasons, and he played a team-high 80 percent of Los Angeles' special teams snaps last season. Hager also was a backup interior linebacker for Los Angeles in the past two seasons. He could earn more playing time on defense after the Rams released Mark Barron in March.

