Outdoor briefs

Hike explores Buffalo River trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike in the Buffalo National River area on Wednesday.

A hike will be on the Buffalo River Trail from Ponca to Steel Creek and back for a total of four miles. The group will also hike the Lost Valley trail at 2.2 miles.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Jan Casebere, 214-668-1676, caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net.

Cyclists set beginner rides

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists host beginner mountain bike rides at 6 p.m. each Thursday on trails around Northwest Arkansas.

A ride will take place Thursday at Mount Sequoyah. Rides are set for May 16 at Mount Kessler, May 23 at Fitzgerald trail in Springdale and May 30 at Lake Wedington.

World Walking Day celebrated

Ozark Hill Hikers, an affiliate of American Volkssport Association, will celebrate World Walking Day with a guided walk in Bentonville at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Meet at the Bentonville Public Library. The walk will be in the downtown Bentonville area.

Roaring River hosts kids fishing

Kids Fishing Day is set for May 18 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo.

Anglers 15 and younger may fish in an area of the trout stream reserved for the event. Free daily tags may be picked up at the hatchery office near Roaring River spring. Fishing hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist in fishing. Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. There will be seminars all day on fish cleaning, fish cooking, target shooting, archery, hiking and more.

Volunteers are needed to help youngsters with their fishing. Volunteers don't need to be experienced anglers. To volunteer or for more information call the Roaring River hatchery at 417-847-2430 or email paul.spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov.

Hobbs hosts Kids Day

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate National Kids to Parks Day with events from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the park.

All programs are free to the public.

The annual event helps kids and families develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories as well as offering educational opportunities.

The following activities are planned: a bird walk, discussions with mothers of nature and a park interpreter and a scavenger hunt.

For details call the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

