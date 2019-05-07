PB man is city's 12th killing of 2019

PINE BLUFF -- City police are investigating the 12th homicide of the year after a Pine Bluff man was shot dead at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Spruce Street. According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area about 4:20 p.m. after gunshots were reported.

When they arrived they found 33-year-old Antonio Martin inside a vehicle on 25th Avenue. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified male passenger in the vehicle was also shot.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment of wounds that were described as not life-threatening.

