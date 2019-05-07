Police ID suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Pine Bluff man

Photos provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department show Anthony Boykin and Wanda Whaley. Boykin and Whaley are wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff man, police said.

Pine Bluff police officers identified two suspects in the slaying of a 33-year-old man who officers found suffering a gunshot wound in a car Monday afternoon with another injured man, according to a news release Tuesday evening.

Pine Bluff police spokesman Officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said investigators are looking for 24-year-old Anthony Boykin and 23-year-old Wanda Whaley in relation to the Monday shooting of Antonio Martin.

Boykin is wanted on charges of capital murder and first-degree battery and Whaley will face a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, Martin Roberts said.

Officers found Martin just after 4:20 p.m. Monday in a car at the intersection of 25th Avenue and South Spruce Street, Martin Roberts said. Anthony McFadden, whose age was not listed in the release, was also found in the car suffering a gunshot wound, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Martin Roberts directed anyone with information about the two suspects to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.