Police: 2 men robbed while playing Pokemon game along Arkansas River Trail in downtown Little Rock

Two men were robbed at gunpoint while playing a Pokemon game along a trail in downtown Little Rock on Monday evening, authorities said.

Dylan Kimbriel, 19, of Maumelle, said he and a friend had been playing the interactive phone game Pokemon Go at various sites around Little Rock when they decided to go downtown. The game involves finding virtual characters at various real-world locations.

The two players found a bench near the Arkansas River Trail just west of Interstate 30 at about 8 p.m. and had been sitting for a short time when two males approached and asked if they wanted to buy drugs. When the two victims declined, the two males left but came back several minutes later and told them to “run your pockets.”

When Kimbriel refused, one of the robbers drew a gun, pointed it at the pair, and repeated his command.

“I was honestly just more confused than anything,” Kimbriel said in an interview Tuesday, adding he didn’t think he looked like the sort of person who would have anything worth stealing.

The two victims emptied their pockets and also handed over their phones and a set of keys. One of the victims also gave up his wallet. But after looking at its contents, the robbers threw it to the ground.

“I was kind of worried that when they realized we didn’t really have anything of value they’d just shoot us,” Kimbriel said.

Instead, the gunman and his accomplice ran away, heading west on President Clinton Avenue.

Since their phones were stolen, Kimbriel said he hasn't been able to make any post-robbery contact with his friend.

“I didn’t even have that much luck playing the [Pokemon] game,” Kimbriel said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.