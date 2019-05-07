Rays' Snell bounces back, limits Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays' Tommy Pham, right, celebrates in the dugout with Guillermo Heredia after hitting a grand slam off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 12, DIAMONDBACKS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Blake Snell's bid for a perfect game was over even before the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed a two-out single in the sixth inning of Tampa Bay's 12-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Losing the no-hitter merely made it easier for Rays Manager Kevin Cash to pull the plug on his ace's best outing of the season.

"I need to send a case of beer over to the guy who got the hit," Cash said after Ildemaro Vargas' sharp grounder through the hole between shortstop and third base ended the suspense.

Cash insisted that even if the 26-year-old left-hander had retired Vargas, he already had made up his mind Snell wasn't going back out to the mound for the seventh.

"You've always got to keep in mind what the big goal is here, and that's keeping all of our good players as healthy as possible," Cash said.

Snell (3-3) rebounded from allowing a career-high seven runs over three innings of an 8-2 loss at Kansas City last week to strike out nine.

"It was a changeup and [Vargas] just hit it," Snell said. "The sixth inning was really the only inning I started thinking about it. It was a cool experience to have, but now I need to stop thinking about it and move on."

Snell hit the next batter with a pitch before getting Tim Locastro on a groundout that ended his night.

"It was pretty dominant stuff," Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said. "We have a very, very offensive team, and he kept them checked."

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, INDIANS 1 Tim Anderson chased Trevor Bauer after the All-Star tweeted a playful message to Anderson earlier in the day, Yoan Moncada had a two-run homer and four RBIs, and Chicago routed Cleveland to stop a three-game losing streak. Bauer (4-2) matched career highs by allowing eight runs and seven earned runs in five-plus innings, and his ERA rose from 2.45 to 3.42.

YANKEES 7, MARINERS 3 New York pounced on Seattle's Felix Hernandez, building a big cushion for CC Sabathia in a showdown of acclaimed veterans. Luke Voit, Brett Gardner and Thairo Estrada homered off Hernandez.

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 0 Martin Perez and two relievers combined on a three-hitter, Eddie Rosario hit his AL-leading 12th home run and Minnesota blanked Toronto. Jason Castro homered and had three RBI before leaving with a sore right elbow after he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 1 Jonathan Villar hit a grand slam, John Means handcuffed Boston's torrid offense over seven innings and Baltimore beat Boston. Villar connected in the second inning off Josh Smith (0-1), who was making his first start with Boston. The drive came after Villar was robbed of a first-inning double when a fan reached over the 7-foot wall and interfered with left fielder J.D. Martinez's effort to make a catch.

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 4 George Springer, Carlos Correa and Robinson Chirinos each homered to lead Houston past Kansas City. Springer opened the first with his 11th home run of the season. Gerrit Cole (3-4) yielded four runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 12, GIANTS 4 Nick Senzel hit a leadoff homer after a swarm of bees finally left home plate, and the rookie connected again his next time up, leading Cincinnati past San Francisco. The wild game included a record-tying four Reds getting plunked in one inning.

BREWERS 5, NATIONALS 3 A long night and day of travel for Washington got even worse when it wasted a pair of leads, made four errors and lost to Milwaukee. The Nationals' charter flight was delayed eight hours as the plane sat on the tarmac at Philadelphia because of mechanical problems Sunday night. They finally got off the plane about 3 a.m. and returned to their hotel, then headed to Milwaukee on Monday and arrived after noon.

CARDINALS 6, PHILLIES 0 Miles Mikolas pitched seven stellar innings and Yadier Molina hit one of three home runs as St. Louis beat Philadelphia. Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went deep as the Cardinals snapped a four-game skid. Mikolas (4-2) allowed only three hits in his second-longest outing this season.

MARLINS 6, CUBS 5 Pedro Strop walked three batters in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins took advantage, rallying for three runs to pull out a 6-5 victory that ended the Chicago Cubs' winning streak at seven games. Chicago led 4-3 entering the ninth, but Strop (1-2) issued two walks and then a yielded a single to pinch-hitter Neil Walker as Miami loaded the bases. Strop walked Rosell Herrera to force in the tying run with nobody out. Jon Berti came home from third to put Miami ahead 5-4 when Miguel Rojas grounded out against Kyle Ryan. Martin Prado hit a comebacker to Ryan, who looked Walker back toward third. But when Ryan threw to first to retire Prado, Walker sprinted home with the third run of the inning.

Sports on 05/07/2019