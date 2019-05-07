Rivera, Naturals deliver for win over Rockhounds

SPRINGDALE -- Emmanuel Rivera's second hit of the night proved to be the most important for the Naturals after the third baseman delivered a walk-off RBI double to give his team the win Monday night.

Rivera hit a blooper into right field that scored Gabriel Cancel from first after the ball rolled pass Midland's Chase Calabuig, who attempted to make a play on the ball by diving for it.

The 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds is just the Naturals' third win in their past 12 games.

"I'll take a win any way we can get it," Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy said.

Samir Duenez, who has struggled this season at the plate, delivered a two-run shot deep into right-field territory in the fourth to give the Naturals an early lead that would last until the seventh inning.

Midland evened up the score in the seventh after Naturals' Andres Sotillet allowed the first four RockHounds batters to reach base. Jonah Heim picked up an RBI single for Midland, and Kevin Merrell scored Mikey White on a sacrifice fly before the inning ended.

Right-hander J.C. Cloney pitched a gem for the Naturals, going six innings while only giving up three hits and no runs. Cloney also struck out three and threw 65 pitches, 45 of which were strikes, before he was taken out for Sotillet.

"It's the first time I really got to see him pitch in a game, and he's as advertised," Kennedy said. "Everybody said he knew how to pitch, and he knows what to do with his stuff -- moves it in, moves it out, changes speed. He was outstanding tonight."

Short Hops:

• Duenez' fourth-inning bomb was his first home run of the season and his first hit of the series against Midland.

• Cloney picked up a quality start in his first game with the Naturals after he was called up from Advanced-A Wilmington on Sunday.

• Blake Perkins recorded his first hit as a Natural in his second start with the team. He notched a single in the ninth inning.

On Deck: RHP Conner Greene (2-2, 3.24 ERA) will get the nod to start on the mound for the Naturals in the final game of their homestand against Midland. The RockHounds will send out RHP Matt Milburn (1-1, 4.33 ERA) to face Greene. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. today.

Today's Promotion: School groups from the area can get discounted tickets to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 05/07/2019