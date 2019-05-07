Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville West 8, Aurora, Mo. 1

West erupted for six runs in the third inning Monday afternoon as the Wolverines closed out the regular season with a nonconference victory in Missouri.

Maddox Thornton and Seth Schonauer had three hits apiece as West (19-10) banged out 13 hits. Will Jarrett and Zach Trammell each added two hits.

Five pitchers combined on a three-hitter for the Wolverines, who earned a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament and will play Friday in Rogers.

PREP SOCCER

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Fayetteville 1

The Wildcats locked down the No. 5 seed in the 6A-West with a win Monday night in the regular season finale.

Esteban Fuentes, Jason Aguilar, Max Pena and Thomas Ayala all scored goals for Har-Ber.

The Wildcats will take on Conway at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 6A state soccer tournament.

