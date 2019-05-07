PREP BASEBALL
Bentonville West 8, Aurora, Mo. 1
West erupted for six runs in the third inning Monday afternoon as the Wolverines closed out the regular season with a nonconference victory in Missouri.
Maddox Thornton and Seth Schonauer had three hits apiece as West (19-10) banged out 13 hits. Will Jarrett and Zach Trammell each added two hits.
Five pitchers combined on a three-hitter for the Wolverines, who earned a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament and will play Friday in Rogers.
PREP SOCCER
Boys
Springdale Har-Ber 4, Fayetteville 1
The Wildcats locked down the No. 5 seed in the 6A-West with a win Monday night in the regular season finale.
Esteban Fuentes, Jason Aguilar, Max Pena and Thomas Ayala all scored goals for Har-Ber.
The Wildcats will take on Conway at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 6A state soccer tournament.
Sports on 05/07/2019
Print Headline: Sports Roundup
