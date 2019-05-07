State agency debuts online catalog, map of governors' graves

On the way back from a Razorback football game last fall, Stacy Hurst, Department of Arkansas Heritage director, stumbled upon the idea for the department's latest venture when she gave in to her son's pleas to take the scenic Pig Trail from Fayetteville to Little Rock.

On Monday, Hurst stood in a conference room at the Old State House Museum and unveiled a nearly yearlong project of electronically documenting and mapping the graves of all 57 deceased Arkansas governors.

The project began after Hurst's son, Conley, wanted to find the 1994 burial site of Gov. Orval Faubus. What followed was an eye-opening experience, Hurst said.

"We pulled into a tiny community in Combs, Ark., on Highway 16 in Madison County. We turned onto a smaller highway and then went up a gravel road to find a small, quiet Combs Cemetery and Gov. Orval Faubus' very modest marker," Hurst said. "It was striking to me that one of the most powerful governors in our state's history had such a modest grave site. It was tucked away so privately in the Ozark Mountains. It was indeed very beautiful and had an impact on me."

And then, a week later, Skip Rutherford, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, reached out to Hurst, dismayed at the condition of the grave site of Gov. Elisha Baxter, who was buried in Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville on May 31, 1899.

"It was very coincidental that I had just visited the grave site of Gov. Faubus," Hurst said. "I was excited about an opportunity to raise more awareness of these important historic places."

Rutherford rallied to raise money from private sources to restore Baxter's burial site and to repair the vandalized tombstone of Baxter's wife, Harriett Patton.

He said he's hoping the grave identification project will spur local businesses and city governments to come together to mark and restore forgotten burial grounds. He's pushing for a placement of a historical marker at each site.

"There are a lot of communities out there and a lot of tombstones and a lot of places that need help," Rutherford said.

The "Graves of Arkansas Governors" project -- which can be found on the department's website at arkansaspreservation.com/Programs/Cemetery/graves-of-arkansas-governors -- is an interactive catalog that lists the governors in alphabetical order, provides links to outside biographical information and lists the birthplace as well as the name and address of the final resting place and a description of the gravestone.

Down the page, an interactive Google map is populated with color-coded grave location markers: blue for territorial governors, red for elected governors and purple for appointed or acting governors.

Users can click on a boxed arrow to the left of the map and scroll to a governor's name. Once clicked, a bevy of information is unveiled, including a short biographical snapshot of the governor, photos of the grave markers and detailed directions to the cemetery plot.

Hurst credited the success of the project to Holly Hope, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's special projects historian, who spent the past several months traveling around the state, searching for the graves -- sometimes through brambles and fields with an occasional coyote by her side -- in order to document them.

Hope said the main issues she found with the graves were markers in sinking ground, biological overgrowth and fading epitaphs. Preserving the burial sites of the former governors is important to the state's history, she said.

"We all know the historic and emotional worth of cemeteries," Hope said.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

The grave of Gov. Jeff Davis, the 20th governor of Arkansas, is located in Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock. Davis and the graves of other deceased Arkansas governors are documented on a new website, arkansaspreservation.com/Programs/Cemetery/graves-of-arkansas-governors

