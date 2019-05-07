FOOTBALL

Pettway picks Cyclones

Former University of Arkansas wide receiver La'Michael Pettway announced Monday his decision to spend his final year as a graduate transfer at Iowa State.

Pettway broke the news on social media. The 6-2, 220-pounder tied tight end Cheyenne O'Grady for the team lead with 30 receptions and led the Razorbacks with 499 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Pettway is the second team-leading receiver to leave the Razorbacks in the course of a year, as Jonathan Nance elected to transfer to Missouri after playing in the first four games of 2018.

An Alabama native, Pettway was an in-state signee out of Nashville. He also considered Auburn, Oklahoma State and others before signing with the Razorbacks.

Hogs add Hampton

Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff defensive coordinator Alonzo Hampton has joined Chad Morris' staff at the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hampton posted the update on his Twitter page Monday, and the UA confirmed his hiring.

Hampton is a former high school coach at Warren and Dumas with 11 years of experience in college, including six on the Division I level at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State on the staffs of Willie Taggart. He was UAPB's cornerbacks coach in 2006, handled all defensive backs the next two years, then added defensive coordinator to his duties for the Golden Lions in 2009-10.

Ex-Hog Lucas arrested

Former University of Arkansas walk-on linebacker Cooper Lucas was arrested over the weekend by Fayetteville police and charged with public intoxication, being a minor in possession of alcohol and fleeing. Lucas, a redshirt freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, who did not play last season, posted $900 bond on Saturday and faces a hearing in district court on June 24.

A UA athletic department official said Lucas had been cut from the roster a few weeks ago.

-- Tom Murphy

GYMNASTICS

Burton transfers to Pitt

Former University of Arkansas gymnast Michaela Burton announced on Monday that she will complete her career at the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer.

Burton, a rising senior from Downers Grove, Ill., competed at the 2018 NCAA Championships and has posted 10 scores of 9.9 or better on two events in her career. She competed mainly on the balance beam and uneven bars last season, posted a pair of 9.95s on the beam and averaged 9.821 on the event. Burton averaged 9.855 on the beam and 9.808 on the floor exercise as a sophomore in 2018.

Pitt is coached by former UA gymnast and assistant coach Sarah Snider.

Former U.S. Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber was hired last month as the second head coach in Arkansas gymnastics history.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech leads at regional

Arkansas Tech University shot a 299 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women's Central Regional in Muskogee, Okla., and has a three-stroke lead over Northwestern (La.) State.

Henderson State University is tied for eighth with a 318.

Individually, Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech leads with a 1-under-par 70. Her teammates Pia Nunbhakdi and Jacqueline Kelmm are tied for sixth with a 75. Luisa Gartmann of Henderson State is tied for fourth wtih a 74.

SOCCER

Rangers lose opener

The Little Rock Rangers lost its opening Heartland Conference match 3-1 on Sunday to Tulsa Athletic at Veterans Park in Tulsa. Trevor Reed of Cabot scored the Rangers' lone goal in the 49th minute off a crossing pass from Ben Watson.

The Rangers will host NTX Rayados at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Episcopal Collegiate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech loses to Oklahoma Baptist

Arkansas Teech University (29-22) lost 8-5 to Oklahoma Baptist (31-19) in the Great American Conference tournament in Enid, Okla.

Oklahoma Baptist received home runs from Jake Gozzo, Eric Carlson and Kaimana Bartolome in the victory.

Harry Gard and Riley Hickerson led Arkansas Tech by going 2 for 5.

Hudston Pearson (5-1) picked up the victory by allowing 1 run on 1 hit in 2 1/3 innings in relief. Andrew Eppenbach pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get his first save of the season.

Layton Robinson (3-5) took the loss, allowing 2 earned runs on 6 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

