Arkansas college student drowns in Buffalo River, authorities say

A Tanzanian man attending North Arkansas College drowned Monday evening after falling into the Buffalo River, authorities said.

The Newton County sheriff’s office received a call about a swimmer in distress in the Buffalo River at Pruitt shortly before 6 p.m., according to a statement by the agency. Witnesses told authorities that Allen Buberwa, 22, was standing on the bank watching alongside a friend when he slipped off the bank and into the water.

Buberwa became distressed, witnesses said, and when the other person jumped into the river to help, he also found himself struggling, according to the sheriff's office.

Two men who were already in the water swam across the river to them, but they were only able to rescue one person, the statement said. Buberwa went under and didn’t resurface. Authorities said rescuers from multiple agencies searched the waters, and divers found his body just after 11 p.m.

The river was considered at its "high" stage and was slowly rising when the drowning occurred, the sheriff's office said.

Buberwa was attending North Arkansas College as part of the school’s international student program, according to authorities. Representatives from the college were at the river throughout the search and have contacted Buberwa’s family in the U.S. and Tanzania.

“This is such a tragic situation,” Newton County Sheriff Wheeler said in the statement. “This young man was here to further his education and had his entire life in front of him. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Responders to the drowning included the county’s Office of Emergency Management National Park Service, Mennonite Disaster Services and Christian Action Ministries, The American Red Cross, and a several nearby fire departments, according to the release.

“We were able to put a lot of moving parts from a lot of different entities together in a very short period of time,” the sheriff said.