U.S. contends China reneged on trade vows

President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator affirmed that the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, saying Monday that Beijing backpedaled on commitments it made during negotiations.

Still, the trade talks will continue, and a Chinese delegation will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in Washington.

"We felt we were on track to get somewhere. Over the course of the last week, we have seen an erosion of commitments by China. I would say retreating from specific commitments that had already been made," Lighthizer said. "That, in our view, is unacceptable."

The Chinese sought to make "substantial" changes in the text of a nearly 150-page agreement, he said, adding: "Really, I would use the word reneging on prior commitments."

Lighthizer said significant issues remain unresolved, including whether existing tariffs will remain in place.

The state of the trade talks was cast into doubt Sunday after Trump's announcement over Twitter that he planned to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% because negotiations were moving too slowly. The president said he may also impose duties "shortly" on $325 billion of Chinese goods that aren't currently covered, a move that would hit virtually all imports from the Asian nation.

Standard & Poor's 500 futures fell because of the news, along with trade-sensitive stocks including Caterpillar Inc., Apple Inc. and Deere & Co. Semiconductor shares also declined.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 471 points after trading opened Monday, but it soon recovered and ended the day at 26,438.48, down 66.47 points.

Over the weekend, it became clear that China was pulling back on language in the text involving a number of issues, which had the potential to dramatically change the deal, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a briefing in Washington. The U.S. isn't willing to renegotiate previous commitments, said Mnuchin, adding that about 90 percent of the pact had been finalized.

Trump was angered by China's attempt to reverse commitments that would essentially codify an agreement to give American companies more equal treatment, according to people familiar with the negotiations. The president was also irked by China's insistence that the United States quickly lift all the tariffs Trump had placed on $250 billion worth of imports.

Trump's threat to raise tariffs highlights the difficult political position facing his administration as it tries to convince businesses, lawmakers and consumers that the deal it strikes with China will put the United States in a better economic position. He is also facing pressure to show that the pain of the trade war will be worth it for the companies, farmers and consumers caught in the middle.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a dispute since last year, rattling investors around the world. Sunday's Twitter message marked an abrupt shift in tone for Trump, who as recently as Friday said that talks were progressing well.

U.S. officials said they hadn't been in contact with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Liu, China's top negotiator in the talks, was expected to attend this week's discussions in Washington, but it wasn't clear Monday whether he would still lead the Chinese delegation.

People familiar with the matter said that during talks last week in Beijing, Chinese officials told their U.S. counterparts they would not agree to a trade deal that required revisions to Chinese law. China had previously agreed to change its laws as part of the deal, the people said.

The change has major implications for provisions of the pact that are aimed at ending a Chinese practice of forcing U.S. companies seeking to do business in the country to reveal proprietary technologies and other intellectual property.

Lighthizer thought that issues on what's known as forced technology transfer were resolved, and he considered the Chinese position on changing its laws to be an attempt to renegotiate, the people said. Lighthizer was angered by the move and briefed Trump, sources said.

The administration still is holding out hope for a deal. In 10 rounds of bargaining over the past year, the two sides have made "substantial progress, more progress than has ever been made before in any discussion with China," Mnuchin said.

Added Lighthizer: "We are still in the process of talking. We're not breaking off talks at this point."

EFFECT ON CHINA

Renewed tariff threats pose a problem for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had been counting on a trade deal to keep China's growth engine humming. Broad differences still separate the two sides on some issues, and Trump's Sunday tweets indicated that the United States may be less willing to accept compromises than some of his senior aides had previously seemed to suggest.

China's economic growth began to slow last year as the government tried to tame the country's overreliance on lending. Trump's initial tariffs last year hurt Chinese manufacturers and consumer confidence, worsening the slowdown. China's economic slowdown limited Xi's options to retaliate against U.S. tariffs and put pressure on him to reach a deal.

In recent months, thanks in part to new lending, China's slowdown has appeared to stabilize. The prospect of a trade deal also increased consumer and investor confidence and led many economists to estimate China's growth would improve.

"If tariffs are hiked this Friday and new tariffs come soon after that, the biggest negative impact will likely occur in the next few months," Tao Wang, a UBS economist specializing in China issues, said in a research note.

She estimated that a full-blown trade war with the United States could cut China's economic growth rate by 1.6 to 2 percentage points over the next 12 months. That would be a considerable cut. Last year, China's economy grew 6.6%, according to official figures, and the government has set an official target of 6% to 6.5% this year.

Illustrating the sensitivity of the problem for China's leaders, Chinese media outlets were mostly silent on Trump's threat, in a sign of tight censorship. Still, veiled references to Trump and graphs showing China's stock market plunge were rife on Chinese social media. One popular meme compared Trump to Thanos, the villain in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame film, saying the U.S. president could kill half of China's investors with a snap of his fingers.

Xi will face internal difficulties in coping with Trump's threat, as he risks weakening his position if he is seen as giving in to U.S. demands. That's especially true for sectors where many people in China feel the country has to make progress, such as in technology, if it wants to keep growing at a healthy pace.

