U.S. Marshals arrest eastern Arkansas man wanted in March slaying, police say

Federal authorities arrested a 27-year-old Tuesday wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a West Memphis man earlier this year, police said.

The West Memphis Police Department said Marcello D. Banks is charged with first-degree murder stemming from the shooting death of 24-year-old Basha Thomas as he sat in his car in the morning hours of March 10.

U.S. Marshals arrested Banks Tuesday morning and plan to bring him back to Crittenden County, police said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Banks late last month.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Banks to comment on the charge.