Vote on holding Barr in contempt planned

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., joined at right by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the ranking member, waits to start a hearing on the Mueller report without witness Attorney General William Barr who refused to appear, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York has scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the battle between the Democratic-controlled House and President Donald Trump over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Also on Monday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the administration won't be turning Trump's tax returns over to the House. Mnuchin told Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a letter that the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Nadler is proposing to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department declined to provide the committee with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's report on Trump and Russia. The committee had given Barr until 9 a.m. Monday to comply.

"Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation, and other constitutional responsibilities," Nadler said in a statement Monday morning.

The department has released to the public a redacted version, which Nadler said offered "disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels." He said Barr's failure to comply with the subpoena for the full report "leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings."

A Justice Department spokesman said officials were continuing to engage with the panel and that Nadler's staff had been invited to the department Wednesday "to discuss a mutually acceptable accommodation."

Spokesman Kerri Kupec said the department had "taken extraordinary steps to accommodate the House Judiciary Committee's requests for information" regarding Mueller's report but that Nadler had not reciprocated.

The Justice Department said it had indicated over the weekend that a response would be forthcoming, and Monday, Stephen Boyd, an assistant attorney general, wrote that "we were disappointed that the committee took initial steps this morning toward moving forward with the contempt process."

Boyd chastised Democrats for what he described as a hasty subpoena and for their decision not to view a less redacted version of the 448-page report made available by Barr. Democrats had objected to doing so because the department only offered the arrangement to a dozen lawmakers and said they must sign a nondisclosure agreement and leave their notes with the department.

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, said: "Democrats have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general" when their anger actually lies with the president. He said the coming vote is "illogical and disingenuous" as negotiations are underway with the Justice Department for access.

While a contempt vote would send a message, it wouldn't force the Justice Department to hand over the report. Nor would it guarantee criminal charges against Barr. The full House would need to approve it, which would send a criminal referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a Justice Department official who is likely to defend the attorney general.

Still, Democratic House leaders have signaled that they will methodically take advantage of all the legal steps available. They could also file a civil lawsuit against the Justice Department -- an option that could take months or even years to resolve. Some members of the committee have suggested that they also could fine Barr as he withholds the information. They could also open impeachment proceedings against Trump, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she's not interested in doing that, for now.

In a 27-page document released Monday, the House Judiciary panel says that Congress is "the only body able to hold the president to account" since the Justice Department has a policy against indicting a sitting president.

"Otherwise, the president remains insulated from legal consequences and sits above the law," the committee wrote.

As the fight with Barr has escalated, Democrats have been in negotiations to hear from Mueller himself. Trump complicated those negotiations Sunday when he tweeted that he would oppose Mueller's testimony. Nadler has said he's hoping Mueller's testimony could be May 15.

Meanwhile, Mnuchin said in Monday's letter that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." He said the Justice Department will provide a more detailed legal justification soon.

The move, which was expected, is seen as likely to set in motion a legal battle over Trump's tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit. Last week, Neal promised "we'll be ready" to act soon after Monday's deadline.

Neal originally demanded access to Trump's tax returns in early April under a law that says the IRS "shall furnish" the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers, including the chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He maintains that the committee is looking into the effectiveness of IRS mandatory audits of tax returns of all sitting presidents, a way to justify his claim that the panel has a potential legislative purpose. Democrats are confident in their legal justification and say Trump is stalling in an attempt to punt the issue past the 2020 election.

The White House and the president's attorneys declined to comment on the deadline to turn over Trump's returns.

Mnuchin has said Neal's request would potentially weaponize private tax returns for political purposes.

Trump is the first president since Watergate to decline to make his tax returns public, often claiming that he would release them if he was not under audit.

"What's unprecedented is this secretary refusing to comply with our lawful ... request. What's unprecedented is a Justice Department that again sees its role as being bodyguard to the executive and not the rule of law," said Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. "What's unprecedented is an entire federal government working in concert to shield a corrupt president from legal accountability."

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; and by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.

A Section on 05/07/2019