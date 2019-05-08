1 arrested in connection with deadly Pine Bluff shooting, police say

Authorities in east-central Arkansas said Wednesday they've arrested a woman accused of hindering the investigation into a deadly shooting of a man that left another person injured earlier this week.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers arrested 23-year-old Wanda Whaley a day after a gunman shot 33-year-old Antonio Martin Monday afternoon as he sat in a vehicle near the 2500 block of South Spruce Street.

Martin died at the scene, police said.

The killing marked the city's 12th homicide of the year, just three killings fewer than Little Rock's current yearly total, despite the capital city having nearly five times as many residents.

Authorities said they've charged Whaley with felony hindering apprehension or prosecution. Police didn't specify her alleged role in the shooting, which also injured another person inside the vehicle.

Pine Bluff police said the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Anthony Boykin, is wanted for murder and battery but hasn't been arrested.

Whaley, a Pine Bluff resident, remained in the Jefferson County jail Wednesday afternoon with bond not yet set.

Records didn't list an attorney representing her to comment on her behalf.

Police said they're still searching for Boykin.