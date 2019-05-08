2 accused of planning to bring drugs, phones into Arkansas prison, authorities say

Two men are accused of plotting to bring cellphones, drugs and several pounds of tobacco into an Arkansas prison, leading to multiple felony charges, officials said.

The Marianna Police Department said officers arrested 19-year-old Diago Fayne and 22-year-old Jaleon Clinkscale after a traffic stop early Monday where officers discovered the items.

Authorities allege the men planned to bring the items to the East Arkansas Regional Unit, a facility that houses more than 1,400 minimum- and maximum-security inmates in Brickeys.

Officers seized dozens of cellphones, chargers, tobacco and several ounces of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, police said.

The once-legal synthetic marijuana compound has sickened hundreds of inmates nationally and in Arkansas in recent years.

Officials suspected five inmates fatally overdosed last year after ingesting K2 over four days at the state's highest security facility in Varner. About a dozen other inmates reported becoming seriously sick at that time.

It's been an ongoing concern for the Arkansas Department of Correction in recent years, leading to various crackdowns inside facilities and reviews of prison staff.

Last year, authorities charged a corrections officer at the East Arkansas Regional Unit with multiple felonies after he allegedly brought drugs and cellphones into the facility. That case is pending in Lee County Circuit Court.

“As we have long said, contraband is introduced through a variety of sources, ranging from on an individual’s person, to drops, to soaked paper sent through the mail,” Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the efforts of local law enforcement which led to the arrest of these individuals.”

The department declined to say whether the latest alleged smuggling attempt is connected to past overdoses. A spokesman cited an ongoing investigation.

Marianna police Detective Alvin Honeycutt said investigators interrogated Fayne and Clinkscale on Monday before one of them reportedly said they had planned to take the items to the prison.

“It was supposed to be a drop,” one of the men told investigators, according to Honeycutt.

Kelly said smugglers sometimes leave drugs and other contraband in fields and other areas that inmates have access to.

Clinkscale and Fayne face multiple felonies, including possessing guns and drugs at the same time and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

Police also charged Fayne with illegal possession of a gun. Authorities said the officer recovered a handgun that was under his seat during the traffic stop.

Federal authorities hadn’t filed criminal charges against the men as of Wednesday.

Fayne and Clinkscale were set to appear in court Wednesday morning. They’ve remained at the police station in Mariana ahead of their appearance.

Online records didn’t list an attorney representing the men to comment on the charges.