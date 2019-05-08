2nd suspect in Pine Bluff shooting arrested; to face capital murder charge

This photo provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department shows Anthony Boykin, who is charged with capital murder and first-degree battery in a double shooting Monday.

Pine Bluff police officers arrested a second suspect Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old man Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

Anthony Boykin, 24, who faces charges of capital murder and first-degree battery, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just hours after officers arrested 23-year-old Wanda Whaley in connection with the same shooting, said DeAunuana Martin Roberts, spokeswoman for the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Whaley is charged with felony hindering apprehension, according to a previous release.

On Tuesday, investigators named Boykin and Whaley as suspects in the slaying of Antonio Martin, who police officers found suffering a gunshot wound just after 4:20 p.m. Monday in a car at the intersection of 25th Avenue and South Spruce Street, Martin Roberts said.

Anthony McFadden, whose age was not listed in the release, was also found in the car suffering a gunshot wound, though his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of Wednesday evening, Whaley and Boykin are held at the Jefferson County jail.