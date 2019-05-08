AG asks justices to rethink ruling on new trial in boy's death

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Supreme Court is being asked to reconsider its decision that spared a Bella Vista man from a death sentence and granted him a new trial.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a petition Monday with the court asking it to reconsider its decision. The court overturned Mauricio Alejandro Torres' conviction in a 4-3 ruling April 18.

"As Arkansas' attorney general, it is my duty to fight for our state's most vulnerable, especially like 6-year-old Isaiah Torres," Rutledge said. "Isaiah was brutally raped and murdered by his father."

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Torres to death Nov. 14, 2016, on the jury's recommendation. Torres was convicted of capital murder and first-degree battery at the end of a five-day trial.

The jury found Torres killed 6-year-old Maurice "Isaiah" Torres, who died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista hospital.

A medical examiner testified the boy's death was caused by a bacterial infection, the result of being sodomized with a stick. The medical examiner also said the autopsy found multiple healing and healed wounds and blunt-force trauma to the child's head and other parts of his body.

Bill James, one of Torres' attorneys, told jurors in his closing statements that Torres never intended to kill his son and that the stick was used for punishment and not for sexual purposes.

The abuse with the stick occurred in Missouri, but Isaiah died in Benton County.

Prosecutors charged Torres under two alternative theories: felony murder with the underlying felony being either rape or child-abuse murder. Capital murder typically involves special circumstances, such as committing a murder while committing another serious felony, such as rape or kidnapping.

Torres argued in his appeal that the judge should have ruled the state failed to prove its case concerning the felony murder. The state Supreme Court agreed, saying prosecutors must prove an element of the rape occurred in Arkansas. Because it happened in Missouri, rape cannot be the aggravating factor behind an alternative one, felony murder.

Mauricio Torres' wife, Cathy, pleaded guilty to capital murder and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Mauricio Torres was also convicted of battery and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The state Supreme Court let that conviction stand.

Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, said Torres will remain on death row until the order overturning his conviction is received.

Metro on 05/08/2019