Apartment building damaged by high winds in Pine Bluff

First-responders have responded to a multi-unit apartment complex in Pine Bluff where high winds collapsed the roof.

Multiple police and fire departments have responded to Myranda’s Place, located at Seventh and South Idaho streets, according to Pine Bluff City Councilman Win Trafford. Trafford was helping get people out of the complex and said some may have been trapped inside the structure.

Melody Daniel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

The Pine Bluff Convention Center has been opened as a shelter and Red Cross members were en route, Trafford said.