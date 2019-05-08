Arkansas governor names 3 to state judge posts

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named three people to state judge posts.

Hutchinson on Wednesday named Gunner DeLay to the judgeship in the 12th Judicial District that was created under a law enacted earlier this year. DeLay served in the state House and Senate and was appointed district judge last year. DeLay's term begins July 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2020.

Hutchinson also named Marc McCune, a prosecutor, to a circuit judgeship in the 21st Judicial District that was also created earlier this year. McCune's term will begin July 1 and end Dec. 31, 2020.

Hutchinson named Josh Newton as state district court judge for the 32nd District. Newton replaces Judge Mike Robinson. Newton has been the primary attorney for the University of Arkansas system's division of agriculture since 2015.