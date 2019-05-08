Arkansas' Presidential Scholars named

Sojas Wagle, a senior at Springdale's Har-Ber High School, and Rachel Stall of Clarksville, a senior at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, are Arkansas' 2019 Presidential Scholars.

Stall and Wagle were among the 161 high school seniors named Presidential Scholars on Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. All the scholars are invited to a Washington, D.C., ceremony in their honor in late June.

The Presidential Scholar title goes to one male and one female high school senior from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living aboard, as well as 15 chosen at large, 20 chosen for their artistry, and 20 chosen for excellence in career and technical education.

Students were selected based on their academic successes and/or excellence in artistic and technical career skills, as evidenced by essays, school evaluations and transcripts, community service and leadership.

Stall is 18 and plans to attend the University of Richmond in Virginia as a Richmond Scholar. Her plans are to major in environmental science with an emphasis on anthropology.

At the 2019 Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair in April, she earned an Arkansas Fisheries award and an Association for Women Geoscientists award for a project on water quality in the Gulpha Gorge area of Hot Springs National Park.

The project qualified her to compete in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair this month in Phoenix. It is the second year in a row she has qualified to compete at the Intel fair.

Wagle, 18, is a National Merit Scholarship winner and plans to attend Brown University in Providence, R.I., to study cognitive science and theater. Wagle's goal is to earn a medical degree and become a practicing psychiatrist, researcher and advocate.

He made 36 on the ACT as a sophomore. He is a Coca-Cola scholar. He won $250,000 on the junior edition of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

He won the 2017 American Psychological Association's World Brain Bee, a neuroscience competition among students ages 13-19 from 25 countries.

More recently, Wagle was one of two Arkansas students selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

