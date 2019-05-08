Boy, 14, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in western Arkansas

A teenager was in critical condition Wednesday after a driver struck him with a vehicle as he was riding a scooter along a western Arkansas street, authorities said.

Police in Van Buren said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Alma Boulevard.

Van Buren police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Wear said the driver stopped and treated the boy after the collision.

Medical crews brought the child to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he remained Wednesday morning in critical condition.

Wear said the driver wasn’t cited or charged.