Broadway Bridge closed in Little Rock; police negotiating with person threatening to jump, authorities say

Little Rock's Broadway Bridge was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic on both sides Wednesday morning as police negotiated with a person threatening to jump from the span, rescue officials said.

Little Rock officers were dispatched to the bridge after receiving a call about the unidentified man shortly before 10 a.m., according to a police dispatch log.

Police were speaking to the man as of roughly 10:40 a.m., according to Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear-Sadowsky.

Authorities said the person is on the side of the bridge opposite the pedestrian walkway, with both feet on the concrete, though he is against the bridge railing.

The fire department dispatched a battalion chief and immediately launched a rescue boat, the fire captain said. According to Lear-Sadowsky, launching such boats is standard in situations involving possible jumps from the bridge.