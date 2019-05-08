Sections
Cabot names football coach Reed as AD

Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — New Cabot Panthers football coach Scott Reed stands with his wife, Connie, on the third floor of the Cabot Panthers Field House overlooking Panther Stadium. - Photo by Mark Buffalo

Cabot football Coach Scott Reed was announced Tuesday as the school’s new athletic director.

Reed was hired as the Panthers’ football coach in December to replace the retired Mike Malham.

Cabot had hired Greenwood assistant football coach Chris Young as its new athletic director in April, but Young resigned and is back in Greenwood.

Reed takes over as athletic director for Rob Coleman, who will be an assistant football coach for Reed this fall. The district will hire two assistant athletic directors to help Reed.

—Jeremy Muck

