Chambers salute 15 schools

Fifteen of Pulaski County's traditional and charter public schools were celebrated Tuesday by local government and business leaders for the $676,391.40 in state awards they received for student achievement and growth shown on last year's Aspire tests.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with other chambers in Pulaski County and the Arkansas Learns advocacy organization, hosted the event in which superintendents, principals and teacher representatives of the schools received accolades and large commemorative checks.

Additionally, 12 schools that received a state-issued letter grade of A also were recognized. The state-issued letter grades are based largely on the Aspire tests but also take into account other criteria.

"This is money that these school administrators and their students have earned through hard work and considerable dedication," Kevin Crass, chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, said about the financial awards that are provided annually for the top 10% of schools in terms of student achievement on the Aspire tests and the top 10% in terms of academic growth.

High schools also can be recognized for high rates of student graduation.

In all, 203 Arkansas schools were named earlier this school year as recipients of $7 million in state award money for the 2018 results.

Each school had to form a committee made up of the principal, a teacher elected by the faculty and a parent representative to decide how to use the awards. The state law creating the award system specifies that the money can be used for faculty and staff bonuses, the purchase of educational equipment and materials, or the employment of personnel to assist with improving student performance and growth.

"We can't say enough how much we appreciate what you do," Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, told the educators in the audience.

Chesshir referred to plans underway for the possible formation of career-related academies at high schools throughout Pulaski County's four traditional school districts. He said that planning has shown to him the commitment that school district and school leaders have to support and help educators do a better job.

"A quality economy comes with quality talent, educated with quality teachers in amazing quality schools," he said.

Theresa Ketcher, principal at the A-rated Forest Park Elementary School in the Little Rock School District that has been a regular recipient of the award money, said the more than $42,000 was used this year for bonuses for all school employees.

In the past, the school has used the money for equipment such as computers and keyboards. Many of those schoolwide needs have been met, making it possible now to give faculty and staff the money and autonomy to meet their individual and classroom needs, Ketcher said.

"As a faculty/staff, and for me personally, we wholeheartedly appreciate the funding the state allocates for this," Ketcher said. "It's encouraging to us for our work to be recognized."

Rob McGill, executive director of the Academics Plus Charter School system, said the A-rated Maumelle Elementary Charter School used its award money -- $62,979 -- for more than 200 Chromebook computing devices.

John Bacon, chief executive officer of eStem Public Charter Schools, said the $45,821 award money to eStem Charter High also was used for technology purchases.

The statute authorizes rewards in an amount up to $100 per student for top 5% performance and up to $50 per student for the top 6-10% performance.

Top 5% performance schools and their state awards are:

• Academics Plus Maumelle Charter Elementary: $62,979.30.

• Baker Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special School District: $34,018.74.

• Chenal Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special School District: $48,598.20.

• Crestwood Elementary School in the North Little Rock District: $45,027.72.

• Don Roberts Elementary School in the Little Rock School District: $91,840.68.

• Forest Park Elementary School in the Little Rock district: $42,944.94.

• Jefferson Elementary School in the Little Rock district: $34,217.10.

The top 6-10% in performance school was Forest Heights STEM Academy in the Little Rock district at $35,449.70.

The top 5% growth/graduation schools are:

• Crestwood Elementary School in the North Little Rock District: $45,027.72.

• Don Roberts Elementary School in the Little Rock district: $91,840.68.

• eStem Public Charter High School: $45,821.16.

• Lisa Academy High School: $38,680.20.

• Lisa Academy North High School: $15,075.36.

Top 6% to 10% growth/graduation schools are:

• Chenal Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special district: $24,294.20.

• Lisa Academy North Elementary School: $20,575.70.

Pulaski County schools receiving A letter grades are: Academics Plus Maumelle Charter Elementary School; Academics Plus Maumelle Charter High School; Baker Elementary and Chenal Elementary in the Pulaski County Special District; Crestwood Elementary in North Little Rock School District; Don Roberts, Forest Heights STEM Academy, Forest Park and Jefferson Elementary in the Little Rock School District; and Lisa Academy, Lisa Academy North High School and Lisa Academy-North Middle School.

Metro on 05/08/2019